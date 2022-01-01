Bologna Via Cucina
Benvenuti a Bologna Via Cucina. Quaint, family owned and operated Italian restaurant located in downtown Rochester.
PIZZA
334 S Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
334 S Main St
Rochester MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Meeting House
A Rochester staple since 2012, TMH is a neighborhood Restaurant & Bar focusing on seasonal, imaginative American cooking paired with personality driven service and sincere hospitality.
Give Thanks Bakery
Michigan's Premier European Artisan Bakery
Willoughby’s Beyond Juice
Come in and enjoy!
Paul's on Main Street Food & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!