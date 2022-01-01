Go
Bologna Via Cucina

Benvenuti a Bologna Via Cucina. Quaint, family owned and operated Italian restaurant located in downtown Rochester.

PIZZA

334 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Casalinga small$18.00
penne bolognese, Italian sausage, meatballs, baked cheese (serves 1)
Caesar Salad (side)$5.00
romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
Bread$3.00
loaf bread
Family Chicken Dinner$48.00
choice of chicken, penne tomato basil, salad, bread, 4 mini cannoli (serves 4)
Wedding Soup (16oz)$5.50
chicken broth, mini meatballs, spinach, parmesan, acini de pepe
Gnocchi$17.00
flour-potato dumpling
Wedding Soup (32oz)$9.00
chicken broth, mini meatballs, spinach, parmesan, acini de pepe
Carbonara$19.00
spaghetti, bacon, onion, peas, Parmesan, egg yolk
Create Your Own Pasta (small)$15.00
create your own pasta bowl. Choose your favorite pasta and sauce. Customized it by adding toppings.
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
fettuccine, cream, galic, parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

334 S Main St

Rochester MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
