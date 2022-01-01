Go
Toast

Bologna Gourmet

Your new Italian spot, serving gourmet and comfort food based on original recipes from Emilia Romagna region, in northern Italy. Our menu offers several options of handmade pasta, meat, panini and desserts. Come in and enjoy!

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lasagna Bolognese$18.80
Traditional homemade lasagna pasta prepared in layers of besciamella cream, bolognese meat ragu, and parmigiano cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
Breaded light fried chicken breast, served with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, finished in oven. Served with arugula and cherry tomatoes.
Gnocchi$5.50
Traditional homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi dumpling
Spaghetti$4.00
Spaghetti- classic durum wheat semolina pasta
Elizabeth$13.50
Arugula salad, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, sliced pears, served with Italian dressing (EVOO and balsamic vinegar).
Cesarina$12.00
Hearts of romaine with croutons, traditional Ceasar dressing, and shaved parmigiano.
Burrata$10.00
Velvety burrata mozzarella, served with arugula and parma prosciutto
Rigatoni$4.00
Large tube shaped pasta
Burrata$21.80
Touch of gorgonzola cheese, arugula, prosciutto, burrata and cherry tomatoes
Tagliatelle Paglia e Fieno$5.00
Green and white mix of homemade egg noodles
See full menu

Location

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B

CARLSBAD CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

No reviews yet

Serving Southern Hospitality Daily!

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads

No reviews yet

We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Tandoori Guys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston