Bolo's - Brunswick
Casual Tex-Mex restaurant cantina featuring locally sourced food and drinks alongside a four-lane candlepin bowling alley.
7 Dunlap St.
Location
7 Dunlap St.
Brunswick ME
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Oriental Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Frontier
Curbside Market has ended and Frontier is temporarily closed. To stay updated, follow us on social media @explorefrontier, or visit us online at www.explorefrontier.com to sign up for our newsletter.
Blueberries
Good company and even better food.
Located right over the bridge on the Bowdoin Mill Island, Blueberries has been serving up the best homemade treats the area has to offer. Come by for breakfast, lunch, baked goods, or a cup o' joe!
Flip Breakfast & Brunch Bar
An elevated breakfast atmosphere located in downtown Brunswick!