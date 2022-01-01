Go
Toast

Bolt Burgers & Shakes

Come in and enjoy!

6675 Hwy 165

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Original Bolt$8.50
Double patty, double cheese with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles, bolt sauce, toasted bun
Kid Cheeseburger$6.50
Single patty, cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, toasted bun
Milkshakes
Milkshakes include one mix-in of your choice, extra mix-ins are $0.75 each
Fries
The BBQ Bacon$8.75
Double patty, double cheese, bacon, pickle, onion rings, bbq sauce, toasted bun
The Stinger$8.75
Double patty, cream cheese, chipotle rasberry sauce, pickled jalapenos, onion rings, toasted bun
The Plain Jane$8.25
Double patty, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pickle on a toasted bun
Chile Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
The 'Shroom$8.75
Double patty, double cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tangy sauce, toasted bun
See full menu

Location

6675 Hwy 165

Colorado City CO

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Three Sister's Tavern and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

High Octane Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Full Bar & Grill featuring Texas style BBQ. Come in and enjoy the great atmosphere!

Feelin A Little Philly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brues Alehouse Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Driven by craft beer, sustainable food, and live music, Brues Alehouse is proud to celebrate and harmonize new and old world arts. We embrace our cultural roots with a shared ambition to foster creativity, expression, and innovation within the brewing and culinary realm. Look for us and follow our progress as we convert Pueblo’s old police building into the new Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston