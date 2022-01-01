Go
BOLTCUTTER

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:30 PM

No reviews yet

57 E. Gallivan Ave

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Popular Items

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade$3.00
Han's Pineapple Cactus Nectar Kombucha$5.00
Lemoncocco$2.50
Housemade Horchata$3.50
NACHOS$12.00
RETURN OF THE J -- housemade corn chips, queso, shredded chipotle jackfruit, black beans, fresh jalapeño + red onion, fresh made guacamole, chipotle crema.
Coconut Water$2.50
Han's Beet Lemonade Kombucha$5.00
BOWL$10.00
LIZARD KING -- shredded romaine, sin carne asada, spanish rice, black beans, fresh jalapeño + red onion and cilantro served with a side of chipotle pineapple vinaigrette.
TACOS$9.00
SEA SHEPHERD -- beer battered citrus tempeh, chipotle crema, salsa roja, cabbage and cilantro served on 3 made-to-order corn tortillas.
BURRITO$9.00
THE CALI -- sin carne asada, fried yukon gold potatoes, queso, salsa roja, cabbage and fresh avocado rolled up in a monster tortilla then thrown back on the grill for a nice crisp.

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm

