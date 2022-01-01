Go
Boludo

Come in and enjoy!
''Gracias totales''

8th W 38th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PIAZZA GRANDE BOTTLE$32.00
lambrusco rosato, Modena, Italia
Boludo® Cesar Dressing$2.25
San Pellegrino Aranciata$3.50
Diet Coke$3.50
CESAR$10.00
romaine, reggianito cheese, spicy crouton, boludo dressing
Boludo® Dulce De Leche$2.25
Boludo® Chimichurri$1.75
Sprite$3.50
Coke$3.50
DE LA CASA$10.00
greens, candied pecan, gorgonzola, fruit, balsamic vinegar
Location

8th W 38th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
