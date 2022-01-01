Go
Boludo Downtown

''Gracias totales''

530 South 4th Street

Popular Items

PUERRO$4.99
creamed leeks, gorgonzola
MARGARITA$16.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, san marzano
PEPPERONI$19.00
fresh mozzarella, san marzano
HUMITA$4.99
corn, fresno & serrano peppers, fontina
JAMON Y QUESO$4.99
fried ham, mozzarella, spices
CHURRO DONUTS$8.00
con dulce de leche
CARNE$4.99
beef picadillo, aji molido, olives
CAMPO$18.00
chorizo, mushroom, onion, mozzarella, san marzano
POLLO$4.99
chicken, peppers, oregano
ESPINACA$4.99
spinach, fresno peppers, reggianito cheese
Location

530 South 4th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
