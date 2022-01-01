Go
The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza

Enjoy a great cup of Coffee, Neopolitan Style Pizza, Calzones, Chicken Wing, and Baby Back Ribs. ALL made with only the very best ingredients.
Serving customers daily since Dec. 2019.

2000 Santa Fe Trail

Popular Items

Naked Wings$12.00
Get Naked! Wings are cooked without sauce. Includes Eight pieces. Add dipping sauces or enjoy them crispy.
The Classic Margherita$14.00
San Marzano Tomato, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Tony Soprano Pie$17.00
Americans love Pepperoni on their pie. And our Italian has Italian Sausage. We combine both and call it the Tony Saprano.. because he was Italian American.
In loving memory of James Gandolfini.
Red 'n Cheese$14.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan & Provolone
American Pie$16.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Oven Baked Wings. An 8 pak of Grade A Wings & Drumettes. Choose them Naked with sauce on the side or cooked Buffalo Style. Served with Celery & Carrots.
BYOB$19.00
Build it Your Way.. Choose your Sauce, Add Cheese then your 3 Toppings.
Picture features a kitchen favorite: Carolina BBQ Sauce, Capicola, Oven Roasted Chicken, Hot Honey Glaze, Mozzarella and Provolone blend of Cheese, topped with Pepperoncini Chips and Parmesan.
Summer Fresh Salad$7.00
A sweet Summer Salad of Fresh Greens, Cherry Tomatoes and Provolone/Mozzerella blended Cheese. Ranch Dressing. Serving Size 24oz. in a 100% compostable bowl with Lid, Cutlery Kit, Salt & Black Pepper.
note: This is a set menu item. No substitutes, changes or add ons. To customize your salad see our Build Your Own salad option.
The White Pie$14.00
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano, Parmesan and ExtraVirginOliveOil. Contains NO Tomato Sauce.
Mediterranean Salad$9.00
The Savory Med. Salad - Fresh Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Feta Cheese. Serving Size 24oz. in a 100% compostable bowl with Lid, Cutlery Kit, Salt & Black Pepper. Includes Balsemic Vinigarette.
note: This is a set menu item. No substitutes, changes or add ons. To customize your salad see our Build Your Own salad option.
Location

2000 Santa Fe Trail

Trinidad CO

Sunday11:45 am - 9:10 pm
Monday11:45 am - 9:10 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:10 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:10 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:10 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:10 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:10 pm
