BOMBA Taco + Bar

We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Find sophistication, uniqueness and fun at our Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 100 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Cheese filled tortillas, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and a choice of two side dishes.
Blackened Mahi Mahi~$4.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, pickled onion & pineapple, cilantro yogurt sauce
Korean Surf & Turf~$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
Lucha Libre~$4.00
Chorizo sausage, potato sticks, goat cheese, hot sauce & spicy chili aioli
Baja Shrimp~$4.00
Crispy shrimp, caribbean mango salsa, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, vinaigrette slaw, & roasted garlic aioli
Smoked Piggy~$4.00
Barbecue pulled pork, crispy onions
Vietnamese Meatball~$4.40
Pork meatball, asian slaw, soy jalapenos, peanut-plantain crumbles & chile aioli
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2101 Richmond Road

Beachwood OH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
