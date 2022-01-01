BOMBA Taco + Bar
We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Find sophistication, uniqueness and fun at our Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 100 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2101 Richmond Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2101 Richmond Road
Beachwood OH
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
NHB - Beachwood
Craft Beer + Scratch made North High Brewpub menu. Conveniently located right off Cedar Rd at the Beachwood mall. Thankful to be apart of the great Beachwood community!
Sauce The City LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!