BOMBA Taco + Bar

BOMBA offers its guests a wide variety of bold flavors. The menu features 20 chef-driven taco varieties, freshly prepared guacamole and homemade salsas. There are also craveable rice bowls, sandwiches, salads, and shareable snacks. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items make BOMBA an excellent choice for anyone with independent nutritional needs.
It adds sophistication and fun to its offerings with handcrafted tequila and rum drinks and an assortment of craft beers for our patrons who choose to dine in with us.

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

30 Liberty Blvd #160 • $$

Avg 4.6 (647 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Dip$6.00
Queso dip topped with poblanos, caramelized onions, hot sauce 
Smoked Piggy~$4.00
Barbecue pulled pork, crispy onions
Fire Roasted Salsa$3.50
Roasted Tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, onions served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco~$5.50
Crispy chicken, pickled shishitos, pickled red onions & cheesy double shell
Kid’s Beef Tacos$6.00
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream. with a choice of two side dishes.
Lucha Libre~$4.00
Chorizo sausage, potato sticks, goat cheese, hot sauce & spicy chili aioli
El Gringo~$4.00
Seasoned ground beef , chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, hot sauce, vinaigrette slaw, & lime crema
Brazilian Cheesy Bread$6.50
Gluten-free with yucca flour and Chihuahua cheese, served with chipotle honey
Carne Asada~$4.00
Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 Liberty Blvd #160

Malvern PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
