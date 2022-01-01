BOMBA Taco + Bar
BOMBA offers its guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. BOMBA adds sophistication, uniqueness and fun with its Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 75 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
19880 Detroit Road • $$
19880 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
