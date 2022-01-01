Go
BOMBA Taco + Bar

BOMBA offers its guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. BOMBA adds sophistication, uniqueness and fun with its Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 75 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes.

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

19880 Detroit Road • $$

Avg 4 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Bomba Churros$5.50
Churros, marshmallow & Mexican chocolate dipping sauces
Carne Asada~$4.00
Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw
Adobo Grill Bowl$12.00
Chicken, steak, or plant-based "chorizo" with black beans, charred scallions, pico de gallo, cilantro yogurt sauce, plantain chips
The Yard Bird~$4.00
Chipotle chicken, pickled onions, fresh guacamole, cilantro
Smoked Brussels$4.00
Smoked Brussels Sprouts
Smoked Piggy~$4.00
Barbecue pulled pork, crispy onions
Traditional Guacamole$8.50
Avocado, tomatillos, onions, cilantro, lime juice, salt served with our housemade blend of tortilla, plantain and malanga chips
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19880 Detroit Road

Rocky River OH

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
