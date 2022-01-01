Go
Toast

BOMBA Taco + Bar

We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Find sophistication, uniqueness and fun at our Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 100 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes

3900 Medina Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baja Shrimp~$4.00
Crispy shrimp, caribbean mango salsa, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, vinaigrette slaw, & roasted garlic aioli
Smoked Piggy~$4.00
Barbecue pulled pork, crispy onions
Cauliflower Wings$8.00
Cauliflower lightly battered & tossed with Harissa sauce and topped with cojita cheese and cilantro. Served with a side of cilantro yogurt sauce
Carne Asada~$4.00
Carne asada (grilled steak), cotija cheese, pico de gallo, caramelized onions & poblanos, garlic cilantro pesto, vinaigrette slaw
See full menu

Location

3900 Medina Road

Fairlawn OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pad Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0430

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Town Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Fresh, Local, Family Owned

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston