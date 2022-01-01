Go
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

Casual spot for Indian, Chinese & Thai cuisine plus creative alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148

Popular Items

SOFT SHELL CRAB IN CHILI GARLIC SAUCE$22.95
CHILI CHICKEN DRY$15.50
Diced chicken tossed with Thai green chilies, ginger, garlic & diced bell pepper, onions in a dark soya chili
CHICKEN THAI CURRY$19.50
A Thai specialty in coconut base sauce
SEVEN SPICED CRISPY CHICKEN$14.50
Crispy chicken tossed with julienne vegetables and seven spice powder
Wonton Soup$5.70
Clear soup with stuffed dumplings and flavored with roast garlic & sesame oil
CRISPY SHRIMP TEMPURA$17.50
Shrimp deep fried in crispy batter
KUNG PAO CHICKEN$19.50
Diced Chicken cooked with chopped ginger, garlic, dried chili, peanuts and baby spinach
LETTUCE WRAP - CHICKEN$11.95
Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
LETTUCE WRAP - SHRIMP$13.00
Mild spiced diamond cut vegetable served on bed of crispy rice noodles with chilled lettuce
CHICKEN DRAGON ROLLS$11.50
Minced chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili garlic sauce
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
