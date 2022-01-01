Go
Bombay Dhabba- Audobon

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa$4.50
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.
Achari Roll$8.00
Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in pickled spices.
Tikka Roll$8.00
Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in chef's special sauce
Tikka Masala$14.99
Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
Garlic Naan$3.50
White flour naan with minced garlic garnished with cilantro.
Butter Naan$3.00
White flour dough cooked with milk and butter.
Paneer Bhurji Roll$8.00
Our house specialty. Fresh shredded paneer sautéed in spices.
Mango Lassi$3.50
Makhani/butter$14.99
Rich & flavorful butter sauce cooked with fresh tomatoes & aromatic spices. Lamb add $2
Samosa Chaat$7.49
Samosa topped with slow cooked chickpea curry, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.
Location

615 S Trooper Rd

Audubon PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
