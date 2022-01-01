Go
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern

Bombay Dhabba Malvern is a fast casual Indian restaurant that specializes in Indian street food ranging from Wada pav, Kathi rolls, pav bhaji along with tasty Indian curries with mouth watering Tikka masala sauce and Biryanis to fill your appetite.

490 Lancaster Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)

Popular Items

Chole Bhature$12.99
Paneer Bhurji Roll$7.99
Our house specialty. Fresh shredded paneer sautéed in spices.
Vegetable Samosa$4.00
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.
Vada Pav$7.99
Spicy potato filling sandwiched between buns and layers of spicy garlic and green chutney!
Tikka Roll$7.99
Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in chef's special sauce
Masala Chai$1.50
Butter Naan$2.99
White flour dough cooked with milk and butter.
Samosa Chaat$7.99
Samosa topped with slow cooked chickpea curry, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.
Achari Roll$7.99
Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in pickled spices.
Garlic Naan$3.49
White flour naan with minced garlic garnished with cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

490 Lancaster Ave

Malvern PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
