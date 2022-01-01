Go
Bombay House

Established in 1993, Bombay House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic, Bombay and Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Provo.

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

2731 E Parleys Way • $$

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)

Popular Items

Mango Lassi$4.50
refreshing yogurt drink blended with mangoes and homemade yogurt
Plain Naan (G)$2.50
freshly baked flat bread in tandoor fresh
Vegetable Samosa (G) (V)$5.50
pastry filled with spiced potatoes & green peas, fried
Cucumber Raita (D)$3.00
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices
Chicken Tikka Masala (D)$15.50
tandoori chicken breast cooked in a masala base of onions, bell pepper, tomatoes & cream
Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)$14.00
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices
Saag Paneer (D)$14.00
house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)$15.50
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
Chicken Coconut Kurma (N)$15.50
chicken cooked in a curry base of onions, tomatoes & coconut milk
Garlic Naan (G)$3.00
flat bread spotted with garlic & cilantro, tandoor fresh
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2731 E Parleys Way

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
