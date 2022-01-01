Bombay House
Established in 1993, Bombay House has since been an iconic restaurant destination in Utah. Famed for its authentic, Bombay and Indian cuisine. Proudly serving Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Provo.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
2731 E Parleys Way • $$
Location
2731 E Parleys Way
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
