Indian
Pizza

Bombay Pizza and Curry

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700

Beaverton, OR 97006

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Butter Chicken - Large$26.95
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken, Cilantro
Medium Create Your Own Pizza$17.95
Pick your own toppings or do a half and half!
Two Piece Samosa$4.95
Two-Piece Samosa with Choice of dipping sauce.
Dipping Sauce - Mint Chutney$0.50
Dipping Sauce - Curry$0.50
Butter Chicken - Medium$21.95
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken, Cilantro
Papri Chaat$6.95
Papdi, Chickepeas, Potato, Tomoato, Onion, Cilantro, Yogurt, Tamarind, and Mint Chutney. Vegetarian.
Garlic Knots - 4 count$4.95
Curry Waffle Fries$6.95
Crispy Waffle Fries smothered with house-made curry sauce and topped with onions and cilantro.
Tandoori Wings - 10 piece$13.95
Chicken Wings marinated in special Tandoori Sauce
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton OR 97006

Bombay Pizza and Curry

