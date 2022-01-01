Go
Nanking

An Asian Fusion, restaurant where flavors from south east Asia are blended to create some palette teasing delicacies, restaurant has been tastefully decorated with bamboo and earth tones.

438 Route 206

Popular Items

Sweet Corn Soup Chk
Chili Chicken dry
Garlic Naan$4.99
Chilli Paneer Dry
Hakka Noodles Veg
Manchurian Sauce VEG(shredded carrot & cabbage Kofta in a garlic sauce)
Haka Chili Sauce CHICK (sliced onions, peppers & jalapeños)
Butter Naan$3.99
Coriander Garlic Sauce CHICK
Hakka Noodles Chk
Location

438 Route 206

HILLSBOROUGH NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
