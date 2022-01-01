Go
Bombay Pizza House

Well being and safety of people and our customers have always been our top priority. We are taking steps and precautions to protect your health. For your safety, face covering is required in order to be permitted to enter this business.
We are now open for TAKE-OUT and DELIVERY through Doordash and UberEats.
ORDER ONLINE FOR PICKUP AND GET 10% OFF.
USE PROMO CODE: PICKUP10

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway • $$

Avg 4.7 (8198 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese pizza on red sauce. Feel free to add additional toppings for less than two dollars each.
Desi Garlic Sticks$9.99
Cheesy pesto bread-sticks topped with red onions and green chilies
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
Tandoori Chicken
White garlic sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, tandoori chicken, cilantro
Build Your Own Pizza
Customize your pizza the way you desire. You get 1-free topping, that’s excluding cheese. Additional toppings are charged extra.
Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese$7.99
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
Shahi Paneer
Creamy shahi sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, red onion, masala paneer, black olives, green onion, cilantro
Ranch$0.50
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Chicken Tikka
White garlic sauce, cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, tikka chicken, green onion, cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Location

4922 Paseo Padre Parkway

Fremont CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
