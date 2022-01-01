Go
Toast

Bombay Wraps

Fresh. Indian. Fast.
Dine In. Take Out. Delivery. Catering. Events.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3149 1/2 N Broadway • $

Avg 4.7 (1458 reviews)

Popular Items

Drinks
Enjoy 25% off during Happy Hours. Mon - Fri 3pm to 6pm. Code "HappyHours"
Family Meal (4)$49.99
A delish new way to Bombay!
Choose your base + entrees (2) + condiments (2) + sauces (3) + sides (2)
Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Low Fat Lassi Smoothies. Contains dairy.
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Salad Bowls
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Snacks
Enjoy 25% off during Happy Hours. Mon - Fri 3pm to 6pm. Code "HappyHours"
Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg. Vegan. Halal.
Sides
Add a little extra to make meal special.
Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3149 1/2 N Broadway

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
