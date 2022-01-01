Go
Bombay Wraps

Fresh. Indian. Fast.
Dine In. Take Out. Delivery. Catering. Events.

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

330 E Ohio St • $

Avg 4.4 (836 reviews)

Popular Items

Snacks
Enjoy 25% off during Happy Hours. Mon - Fri 3pm to 6pm. Code "HappyHours"
Lassi Smoothies
Assorted flavors of low fat dairy smoothies
Sides
Add a little extra to make meal special.
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg. Vegan. Halal.
Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Veg. Vegan. Guten Free. Halal.
Lunch Box - Bowl$14.99
A delicious Grab n Go option.
Enjoy at work, a picnic or just on the go.
Rice or Salad Bowl + Cookies.
Lunch Box - Wrap$14.99
A delicious Grab n Go option.
Enjoy at work, a picnic or just on the go.
Wrap + Side + Cookies.
Salad Bowl
Fresh Cut Salad bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Veg. Vegan. Guten Free. Halal.
Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

330 E Ohio St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
