Bomber Dogs
Come in and enjoy!
8700 Chaparral Rd
Location
8700 Chaparral Rd
Eagle ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Flats 16
Order your family-style take out online or purchase a gift card for future use once dine-in is available again!
STONEY'S ROADHOUSE
Idaho's Country Music Home
Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop
Pie+Ice cream= Happiness
Beer Guys Saloon
Come in and enjoy a beverage while watching the game on one of our 10 TVs.