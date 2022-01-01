Go
Bombera

Mexican and California cuisine. Bombera is a Mexican bar and grill with outside and inside dining. We are a full service restaurant with food to go options..

3459 Champion Street

Avg 5 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Pozole Verde *
Cara Cara Orange Salad$10.00
Seasonal fruit, Organic Little gem, cucumber, jicama, toasted pumpkin seeds, mint
Pinto Beans
Roasted Chicken*
Shrimp Tacos*$15.00
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$6.00
Smoked trout tostadas$14.00
Agua Fresca$3.50
Rice to go
Chicken Taquitos dorados$15.00
3 crispy rolled tacos, salsa, crema y queso (on the side)
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

3459 Champion Street

Oakland CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

