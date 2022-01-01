Go
Bomb Wings & Rice Bar

Bomb specializes Chicken Wings & Fried Rice. All natural, hormone free, farm fresh ingredients. Gluten free & vegetarian options available. Build your own rice bowls.

2373 Whitney Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bobcat Rice$12.99
White rice, snap peas, bok choy, carrots, onion, bomb sauce, pork belly, scallions, yin and yang sesame seeds.
BUILD YOUR OWN$8.99
Build Your Own bowl - Choose your rice, up to 4 fruits and/or Veggies, Protein(s), and up to 3 Toppings!
WINGS
Bomb Wings. Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
7PC WING COMBO$14.99
Any flavor wings with your choice of side thang or house rice. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
5PC BONELESS COMBO$10.99
Any Flavored Boneless (5) and Fries or House Rice
Reggae Rice$10.99
Jasmine rice, coconut milk, red bean, jerk seasoning, bell pepper, corn, sliced avocado and fried sweet plantain.
Peruvian Rice$10.99
Jasmine rice, bell pepper, Spanish onion, roast garlic, house-made chipotle sauce, sliced chicken, breast and scallion.
Fatboy Fries - Side$2.99
House favorite!! Thick cut fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Gluten free. Vegetarian.
5PC WING COMBO$10.99
Any flavor wings with your choice of side thang or house rice. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
Sweet Potato Cornbread 1PC$3.49
A fan favorite. Bomb signature sweet potato cornbread served with warm butter maple syrup and cinnamon.
Location

2373 Whitney Ave

Hamden CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

