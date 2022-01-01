Bon Appetit Cuisine

Go
421 W. Cross St

Popular Items

5 Fataya$8.50
5 Half-moons of fried dough stuffed with Beef, onion and green peppers.
Jarritos$3.00
Vimto$1.50
Bottle Water$1.00
Bissap$5.00
Tropical punch made with hibiscus
3 Fataya$6.50
Half-moons of fried dough stuffed with Beef, onion and green peppers.
Fresh Ginger Juice$5.00
Fresh Ginger Juice
Can Soda$1.25
D&G Jamaican Flavor Drinks$3.00
Ish Kabob Sandwhich$8.00
Location

421 W. Cross St

Ypsilanti MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
