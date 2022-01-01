Go
Bon Appetit Caribbean Cuisine

The best tasting food and friendly atmosphere is here. Come in and enjoy!

1163 Clinton Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Juice bottle$2.00
Quequ de Boeuf (Oxtail)$16.00
Small Fish (Petit Poisson)$13.00
12 ounce can soda$1.00
Dinde (Turkey)$13.00
Poulet (Chicken)$14.00
Poisson (Fish)$18.00
Griot (Fried Porc)$14.00
Dinde (Turkey)$14.00
Kabrit (Goat Stew)$15.00

Location

1163 Clinton Ave

Irvington NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
