Bon Bon Sushi
Bon Bon's philosophy traces back to the historical roots of sushi: simple, affordable food made with the freshest ingredients.
SUSHI
22 North Darlington Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22 North Darlington Street
West Chester PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mae's WC
Come in and enjoy!
Wrong Crowd Beer Co.
Come in and enjoy!
The Couch Tomato Cafe'
Proudly Featuring -
Fresh | Local | Organic -
For CATERING needs, please call our catering department directly at (215) 483-2278
Love Again Local
Come in and enjoy!