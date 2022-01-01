Go
bon fresco

rockville@bonfresco.com

SANDWICHES

534 Gaither Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

LONDON BROIL$10.95
charbroiled medium-rare steak, dijonnaise, provolone, mixed greens, onions, ciabatta *oven-warmed
PICANTE FRESCO v$9.45
grilled zucchini, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed *vegetarian
SPECIAL: BLT$8.95
applewood smoked bacon, dijonnaise, vine-ripened tomato, mixed greens
TUNA SALAD SIDE$5.45
CHIPS$1.00
Kettle Classics Original
CAPRI ITALIAN$8.95
prosciutto, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, mixed greens, onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, ciabatta
PROSCIUTTO$8.95
fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, ciabatta
TOMATO MOZZ & PESTO n$3.95
*contains nuts
COUSCOUS & CHICKPEAS$3.95
GRILLED VEGGIES SIDE$4.45
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

534 Gaither Rd

Rockville MD

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

