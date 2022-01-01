Go
Toast

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

Bon Fresco is your home for carbs & coffee. Come for the coffee,
stay for the signature sandwiches on freshly-baked ciabatta.

109 Market Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey$8.50
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Italian$9.00
prosciutto, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, mixed greens, oil & vinegar, ciabatta
Picante Chicken$8.50
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, picante sauce, ciabatta
Bacon & Egg$6.50
applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar,
red pepper jelly, ciabatta
Mediterranean Salad$9.00
mixed greens, grilled veggies, marinated chickpeas, roasted red peppers, crumbled feta, red onion, choice of dressing.
served with a baby ciabatta roll
Herbed Chicken Salad$8.50
chicken salad w/ rosemary & thyme, red grapes and celery, mixed greens, toasted ciabatta
London Broil$9.50
charbroiled medium-rare steak, provolone, red onions, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Sea Salt Chocolate Cookie$2.00
Grilled Chicken Club$11.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, provolone, caramelized onions, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Turkey Avocado Club$11.50
roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
See full menu

Location

109 Market Place

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

LoCal Restaurant and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Phaze Cafe

No reviews yet

Southern cuisine and enterainment

Maiwand Kabob & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston