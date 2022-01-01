Go
Bon Me - Test Kitchen

60 Binney St.

Popular Items

The J.P.$7.49
our vegetarian banh mi // toasted baguette stuffed with roasted paprika tofu, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, rosemary-walnut spread, and spicy mayo
The Namesake$7.94
our take on the vietnamese banh mi // toasted baguette stuffed with miso-braised pulled pork, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, pork pate, and spicy mayo
Milk Bubble Tea$4.21
creamy and sweet iced black tea with tapioca pearls
Ali's Pho$11.92
the classic soup // rice noodles in a chicken broth with warm spices, lime, savoy cabbage, red onion, cilantro, roasted chicken, and fresh scallions
The Korean-Style$7.94
our spicy chicken banh mi // toasted baguette stuffed with bbq chicken glazed in a hot korean pepper sauce, pickled carrots + daikon, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, and an extra helping of spicy mayo
K-Town Throwdown$10.98
throwing down the gauntlet // white rice, topped with gochujang chicken, tea egg, kimchi, chinese broccoli, scallion jam, roasted sesame oil, and soy drizzle
Rice Bowl$9.81
Rice bowl with your choice of rice, protein and sauce with pickled carrots & daikon, mesclun, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots
Miso Kimchi Ramen$12.85
slurp worthy // ramen noodles in pork broth with miso-braised pulled pork, kimchi, soft egg, and a dash of thai chili oil
Noodle Salad$10.28
your choice of noodle, protein, and sauce with shredded carrot, mesclun, cucumber, cilantro, and red onion
Favorite Pork Fried Rice$11.45
our take on classic fried rice // fried rice with miso braised pulled pork, carrot, scrambled egg, and scallions
Location

60 Binney St.

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
