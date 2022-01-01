Go
Bona Fide Juicery

Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.

SMOOTHIES

2670 Monroe Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Melt Panini$10.75
Sauteed Mushroom & Onion, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Mayo, Sourdough Bread
Popeye Bowl$9.50
Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry
ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter
Chocoholic$9.50
Vegan Chocolate Protein, Banana, Cacao, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Vegan Chocolate Chips,
Chia, Banana, Honey
Pink Velvet$8.50
Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Coconut Milk, Granola
Pb + Greens$7.75
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut
Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk
#1 Seller!
Acai Bowl$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Water
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Blueberry,
Almond Butter, Honey
PB Acai$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana,
PB Fit, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
Caprese$5.75
Avocado, Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Served on Sourdough Bread
Vitality$7.75
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana,
Orange Juice
Beach Bum$7.75
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut
Cream, Orange Juice
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2670 Monroe Rd

De Pere WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
