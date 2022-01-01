Bona Fide Juicery
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
SMOOTHIES
409 Main Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
409 Main Ave
De Pere WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
A coffee and dining experience in De Pere, Wisconsin that elevates the senses & inspires the soul. Whether you're looking for healthy and clean or decadent and indulgent, our coffee and food menu will meet your right where you're hoping.
Gallagher's Pizza De Pere
Come in and enjoy!
Little Mexico of De Pere
Mexican food, drinks, and more.
Tazza Italian Coffee Co.
Italian Coffee & Eatery