Bonafini

PASTA

663 Flatbush Ave • $$

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$5.00
Pappardelle$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
Arugula Salad$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
Kale & Ricotta Tortelloni$21.00
Malle, ricotta mascarpone filling.
Butter and fennel pollen
Lasagna$21.00
Beef & pork meat ragout, besciamel & parmiggiano
Gnocchi$19.00
Hot italian sausage ragù
Taglierini$25.00
Manila clams, broccoli rabe pesto, calabrian chili pepper
Tiramisu$10.00
Tagliatelle$22.00
roasted asparagus, lemon, parmigiano
Kids Pasta (fresh pasta, contains egg)$5.00
Location

663 Flatbush Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
