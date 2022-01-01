Frank to Table

Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy

No reviews yet

Element Kitchen & Cocktail is the Mile-High City’s first farm to table sports restaurant and bar, featuring seasonal menus curated by four-time James Beard award nominee and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant, John Tesar. The bar is highlighted by a selection of Denver’s best brews and fresh made cocktails. Triggering all senses; taste, smell, sight, sound and touch, Element Kitchen & Cocktail offers a range of experiences from a night out with friends, a celebration with family or cheering on your favorite sports team.

