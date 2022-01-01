Go
Toast

Frank to Table

All orders are for ONLY DELIVERY to the respective neighborhoods listed.

789 Sherman Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid's Meal$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
Easter Dinner$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
See full menu

Location

789 Sherman Street

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broadway Market

No reviews yet

Denver's newest food hall and community gathering place, featuring food from some of Denver's most beloved chefs alongside a central bar and two boutiques.

Taste of Philly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy

No reviews yet

Element Kitchen & Cocktail is the Mile-High City’s first farm to table sports restaurant and bar, featuring seasonal menus curated by four-time James Beard award nominee and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant, John Tesar. The bar is highlighted by a selection of Denver’s best brews and fresh made cocktails. Triggering all senses; taste, smell, sight, sound and touch, Element Kitchen & Cocktail offers a range of experiences from a night out with friends, a celebration with family or cheering on your favorite sports team.

Stoney's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned, Colorado themed,
sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorite sports!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston