Go
Toast

Bonanza Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

2243 East Main St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2243 East Main St

LEBANON VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tokyo Japanese Cafe Inc

No reviews yet

Japanese Hibachi Restaurant

Tenderloin's

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated restaurant serving top quality steaks and seafood. We have a full bar and wine service. Pleanty of parking and located just beside Abingdon Cinemall.

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

No reviews yet

We are an inviting restaurant with dishes for the whole family. We're known for our lamb gyro pitas and platters as well as our chicken and salmon souvlaki, shrimp, and even our burgers get rave reviews! We offer a wide selection of vegetarian options including veggie pita, plenty of salads, falafel, spinach pie (spanakopita) and hummus. Our customers love our creamy tzatziki, a cucumber sauce that makes everything better!"

Bella's Pizza

No reviews yet

We offer a brand of pizza that is unique to us. You won't find this anywhere else and we stand by that. We make as many thing in-house as possible including all our dough, bread and Famous Italian Sausage.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston