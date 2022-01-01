Go
Bonbon Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

DIM SUM

6499 Carlisle Pike • $$

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)

Popular Items

Lo Mein$7.95
Brown sauce, scallions, vegetables, egg noodle.
Crab Rangoon 蟹角$5.50
Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡（晚餐）$11.25
Golden Fried Rice$7.95
Egg, peas, carrots, onions.
Pork Dumpling$5.50
General Tao（晚餐）$9.50
Sweet & spicy, broccoli
Spring Rolls$2.95
Egg Roll$1.35
Classic Milk Tea$3.95
Broccoli in Brown Sauce（晚餐）$9.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6499 Carlisle Pike

Mechanicsburg PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
