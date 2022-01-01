Go
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

5712 Maplecrest Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato$3.64
Vanilla - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle
Sweet American$2.29
Espresso - Salted Caramel - Sweet cream - Topped with espresso cold foam - Water
BAGEL$2.25
Zebra*$3.89
Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk
Creme Brule
Caramel Sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
Salty American$2.29
Salted Caramel - Cream - Espresso - Water - Shaken with Ice
Latte$2.99
Espresso - Milk
Italian Stalion
Tiramisu - Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream
Egg Cheddar Croissant$3.99
Iced Coffee$1.85
Medium roast brewed over iced. Try it with one of our many flavors.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5712 Maplecrest Rd

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
