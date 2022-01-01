Go
Bon De Paris

Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

255 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Suite B1

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Menu

Most Popular

A5. PHO CHICKEN
$12.95

Phö Gà

C32. Passion Fruit Slush
$6.95
A1. SPRING ROLLS
$5.95

Gỏi Cuốn - 2 Pieces

C1. Brown Sugar Milk Tea
$6.50
C9. Strawberry Milk Tea
$6.50
B1. SPECIAL COMBINATION
$7.95

Bánh Mi Däc Biêt

B2. GRILLED PORK
$7.95

Bánh Mi Thit Nướng

B6. PATE JAMBON
$7.95

Bánh Mi Thit Nguôi

C4. Thai Tea
$6.50
A2. EGG ROLLS
$5.95

Chả Giò - 3 Pieces

Grilled Chicken

B4. GRILLED CHICKEN
$7.95

Bánh Mi Gà Nướng

Pho

A5. PHO CHICKEN
$12.95

Phö Gà

Bulgogi

B10. BULGOGI BEEF
$8.95

Bánh Mi Bò Nướng

Vietnamese Coffee

C34. Iced Vietnamese Coffee
$6.50

Thai Tea

C4. Thai Tea
$6.50
Egg Rolls

A2. EGG ROLLS
$5.95

Chả Giò - 3 Pieces

More

C23. Taro Slush
$6.95
C31. Watermelon Slush
$6.95
C30. Honeydew Slush
$6.95
C24. Mango Slush
$6.95
C35. Coffee Milk Tea
$6.50
C12. Regular Milk Tea
$6.50
C8. Coconut Milk Tea
$6.50
C2. Matcha Milk Tea
$6.50
C5. Lychee Milk Tea
$6.50
B9. VIETNAMESE MEATBALL
$7.95

Bánh Mi Xíu Mai

B7. PATE BBQ PORK
$7.95

Bánh Mi Xá Xíu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

255 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Suite B1, Fort Walton Beach FL 32548

