Bondhouse Kitchen

Located on the corner of Aliceanna and Bond Streets, Bond House Kitchen serves as a perfect first impression of Fell’s Point. Our goal is to provide an environment where friends and family can share memorable moments.
Our chefs have curated an exquisite menu supporting local farms.

FRENCH FRIES

701 S Bond St • $$

Avg 5 (296 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream of Crab$14.00
A rich cream based soup with local crab seasoned with Old Bay.
Chicken & Dumplings$12.00
Shredded Chicken, Carrots, House Broth, Handmade Dumplings
Spiced Rubbed Bistro Steak$33.00
Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Red Wine Herb Butter
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 S Bond St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

