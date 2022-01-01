Bondhouse Kitchen
Located on the corner of Aliceanna and Bond Streets, Bond House Kitchen serves as a perfect first impression of Fell’s Point. Our goal is to provide an environment where friends and family can share memorable moments.
Our chefs have curated an exquisite menu supporting local farms.
FRENCH FRIES
701 S Bond St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
701 S Bond St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tiger / Old Boy
We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.
Friends and Family
Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.
Rye Baltimore
Artisanal cocktails & contemporary fare in the heart of historic Fells Point.
Duck Duck Goose
Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.
Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.