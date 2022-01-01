Go
Toast

Bondi Sushi

Come on in and enjoy!

75 Kenmare Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of Spicy Tuna with avocado, jalapeno and eel sauce atop air fried crispy rice
Shrimp Avocado$12.00
8 Pieces
Salmon Avocado$12.00
8 Pieces
Truffle Avocado$10.00
8 Pieces
**Vegan**
Build Your Own Box$25.00
Your Choice of Any 4 of our Rolls - 16 Pieces
Miso Soup$6.00
Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Hotbox$23.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Blue Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Mayo$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo
Bondi's Best$21.00
Spicy Blue Crab
Salmon Cucumber
Shrimp Avocado
Truffle Avocado

Location

75 Kenmare Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petrarca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Hands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston