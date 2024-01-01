Bondi Sushi - Skillman - 40-05 Skillman Ave
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
40-05 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn NY 11104
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Creamline - Long Island City - CM - LIC Cloud Kitchens
No Reviews
40-05 Skillman Avenue Queens, NY 11104
View restaurant
Schnipper's - Long Island City - Long Island City
No Reviews
40-05 Skillman Avenue Long Island City, NY 11104
View restaurant
The Lowery Bar & Kitchen - 43-02 43rd Ave
No Reviews
43-02 43rd Ave Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurant