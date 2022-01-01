Bonds Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
643 Eagle Rock Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
643 Eagle Rock Ave
West Orange NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Avenue Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Verona Diner
Come in and enjoy!!
Bloom - NJ
Please order and enjoy our New American dishes with touch of Korean and French Cuisine.
Verona Inn
Come in and enjoy!