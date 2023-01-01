Bondurant restaurants you'll love
Reclaimed Rails Brewing
101 Main St SE, Bondurant
|Popular items
|Blood Orange Wheat 4 Pack
|$12.00
An American Wheat with a hefty amount of blood orange added to it. Easy drinking and perfect for warm days!
6.5% ABV
|Hipster Juice Crowler (25oz)
|$11.25
|Blood Orange Wheat Crowler (32oz)
|$13.00
The Flame Bondurant - 103 Main Street SE
103 Main Street SE, Bondurant
|Popular items
|Asian Steak Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled steak tossed in a ginger honey soy sauce with a Asian coleslaw, cucumbers, cilantro and wrapped in a tortilla.
|The Trio
|$11.00
Homemade tortilla chips with Flame seasoning served with homemade guacamole, queso, and your choice of salsa.
|Street Tacos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla with your choice of meat with cilantro, onions, radishes and limes.