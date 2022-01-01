Go
Toast

Bone and Broth

Bone & Broth is Asheville’s neighborhood restaurant in the historic Chestnut Hill area, between Downtown and the Grove Park Inn.
We are casual, and you can enjoy excellent food and craft cocktails in a cozy, comfortable setting.
Come visit us for a delicious menu that literally brings together the neighborhood. We feature exclusive dry-aged cuts from regional farms, fresh baked goods from neighborhood bakeries, as well as a host of local, organic foods.
Our chef serves up a great mix of Southern classics to go with our premium dry-aged steaks, daily specials, handcrafted burgers and fries, and a variety of creative small plates and entrees.
Or just stop by for a drink at our classic mahogany bar— We also have an extensive list of bourbons, local beers on tap, and some amazing craft cocktails.
Whatever brings you through our doors, we can’t wait to welcome you to the neighborhood.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

94 Charlotte St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2081 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Salad$14.00
baby kale and arugula | fresh strawberries | puffed amaranth | pickled red onions | smoked blue cheese | candied pecans | blackberry balsamic vinaigrette
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$31.00
7 oz salmon filet from 60 degrees south | bourbon glaze | roast vegetable melange | okra w/ cherry tomatoe
Veggie Burger$14.00
Beyond Meats Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Swiss | Garlic Chili Mayo | Sauteed peppers and onions
Broth Bowl$16.00
fresh linguini egg noodles | carrot | mushroom | green beans | caramelized onion | egg | scallion
4 oz Petit Filet Mignon$29.00
all steaks served with charred broccoli and garlic herbed mashed potato and you choice of sauce
frites$6.00
Wedge Salad$15.00
iceberg | roasted tomato | blue cheese | shaved egg | paprika | fresh pepper | lardons | blue cheese dressing
Grilled Caesar$13.00
romaine | smoked crouton | parmesan| candied bacon | cripsy capers | caesar dressing
Steakhouse Burger$16.00
Chop Shop Custom ground patty | lettuce | tomato | bacon | caramelized onion | steak sauce | swiss
Bone Broth$6.00
rotating broth
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

94 Charlotte St

Asheville NC

Sunday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bold Rock Asheville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Chop Shop Butchery

No reviews yet

Thank you for ordering with us!

Pulp + Sprout

No reviews yet

Juice Bar and Vegan Cafe

The Lobster Trap

No reviews yet

Fresh, sustainable seafood prepared to order!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston