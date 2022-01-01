Go
Toast

Bonefish Harry's

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

218 Cabot Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (547 reviews)

Popular Items

Every Tuna$6.00
Ham Solo$6.00
Booty taco$6.00
Hikers taco$6.00
Chicken Philly$13.00
Malibu Taco$6.00
Avocado Rangoon$11.00
Avocado Rangoon – House smashed Guacamole made with avocado, tomato, roasted corn, bell peppers, s&p, and lime juice. Served with toasted cumin cream sauce.
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Plate: 500 paper boat
Allergies: Avocado, Dairy, peppers. Seafood & Gluten through CC.
Frings$5.00
Porky Taco$6.00
Mahi Taco$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

218 Cabot Street

Beverly MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

💕Come in and enjoy!💕

Wrapture

No reviews yet

We serve creative fresh made-to-order wraps, stir fry's, burritos, tacos and salads. Gourmet food in a take out setting.
For larger orders please allow extra time and order ahead.

Backbeat Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Small batch hand crafted beverages... and more!

EJ Cabots Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston