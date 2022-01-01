Go
BONES Coffee Bar & Eatery Inc.

Gourmet Coffee with locally sourced bakery items

624 W Center

Popular Items

London Fog$4.00
Tea with steamed milk and vanilla
Basic B$5.00
Latte with our house-made vanilla syrup and cinnamon steamed in the milk
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso with 4oz of steamed milk
Wrap Combo$8.00
Pump-a-Latte$7.00
32oz iced coffee made with a quad-shot of espresso.
150 calories and 30g of protein.
Latte$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk
Mocha$5.00
Drip$3.00
Classic drip made with FSCC beans
Cold Brew$3.00
FSCC ground coffee slow brewed without heat. Served over ice.
624 W Center

Greenwood AR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
BONE'S

Coffee, pasteries, and gifts in the heart of Greenwood, Arkansas.

Boondocks Sports Grill

The Deepest Deep South Deliciousness in the River Valley!

StoneHouse Chaffee Crossing

Located at the edge of Fort Smith in Chaffee Crossing. StoneHouse introduces a chef inspired menu, modern interpretation of an American steakhouse. From the moment you walk-in, plan on encountering the highest level of food in Fort Smith.
Here at StoneHouse our goal is to create a place for friends and families to gather. We pride ourselves in providing a dining experience that will truly impress our patrons and their guests.
Our Steakhouse features classic cuts of beef, such as the Rib-Eye, Flat Iron and Filet Mignon. Steaks and chops aren’t the only dishes StoneHouse serves up. Seasonal seafood, chef inspired dishes and delectable desserts are just some of the tempting offerings. Of course, no meal would be complete without that perfectly paired wine. Knowing this, StoneHouse presents one of the largest wine selections in Fort Smith. When the time comes to impress, we’ll be ready for you and your guests.

Hideaway Pizza

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

