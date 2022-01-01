Go
Family Friendly and Affordable Local Dining in Eagle, CO

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

1099 Capitol Street • $$

Avg 4 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Haymaker Sauv Blanc (9oz)$10.00
Blackened Fish Taco$4.99
Wild Caught Barramundi, Mango Salsa, Wonton Strips, Sweet and Spicy Sesame, Flour Tortilla
Watermelon Italian soda$4.99
Philly Cheese Steak$14.99
Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Housemade Queso, Provolone, Hoagie Bun
House Pinot Grigio (9oz)$9.00
Tuna Poke Taco$4.99
Housemade Tuna Poke, Avocado, Cilantro, Avocado Lime Crema, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Crispy Wonton
Taco Meal$16.99
Choose any 3 tacos. If you would like multiple of the same taco, please specify in the "special request" box at the bottom of the page. Comes with chips and housemade salsa.
Tempura Shrimp Taco$4.99
Hand Breaded Tempura Shrimp, Jicama Coleslaw, Smoked Jalepeno Aioli, Fresno Peppers, Flour Tortilla
SM Suprema Pizza$14.99
Housemade Marinara, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni
Rigatoni and Sausage$18.99
Rigatoni Pasta, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Basil, Wilted Spinach, Tomato Cream Sauce, deglazed with Marsala Wine
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1099 Capitol Street

Eagle CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

