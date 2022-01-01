Go
Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

401 West High Street

Popular Items

Mediterranean Bowl$12.00
Quinoa base topped with avocado, fetta, cherry tomatoes, baby cucumber, Kalamata olives, marinated artichokes, chickpeas, arugula, and fresh made lemon vinaigrette.
Latte$4.00
Espresso and lots of steamed milk topped with milk foam.
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.50
Roasted chicken breast, in-house basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with arugula
Cannoli$2.50
Sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips filled inside a fried pastry shell. Made in-house to order.
8" Smoked Turkey Breast$8.00
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Farm fresh eggs and Provolone Cheese. Served on your choice of bread and optional Rosemary Ham or Sweet Italian Sausage.
Cafe Freddo$4.00
Iced latte. Espresso, milk, and ice.
8" Original$8.00
Italian. Specialty meats, Provolone & Salami.
8" Ham & Provolone$8.00
16" Original$16.00
Italian. Specialty meats, Provolone & Salami.
Location

Bellefonte PA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
