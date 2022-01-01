Go
Bonfire Burritos

Come in and enjoy!

2221 Ford Street • $

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)

Popular Items

Quart Of Green Chile$8.00
Colorado's Best Green Chile made from Scratch. Comes Mild, 50/50, or FUEGO, depending on how daring you're feelin'?
L - Chupacabra$11.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, carne asada, chorizo, cotija cheese, cheddar cheese, green chile
and chipotle crema
L - Jackalope$11.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, green chile and avocado crema
L - Javelina$11.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, house-smoked pork, pineapple, cotija cheese, diced jalapeño, green chile and jalapeño pineapple crema
Odd 13 Codename Superfan IPA$7.00
Is deliciously modern take on the american IPA style, brewed with a variety of juicy american hops from the pacific northwest.
Pint Of Green Chile$4.00
Colorado's Best Green Chile made from Scratch. Comes Mild, 50/50, or FUEGO, depending on how daring you're feelin'?
L - Burro$11.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema
L-Bon-asaurus$11.50
VEGAN APPROVED- Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, house-made guacamole, roasted anaheim peppers, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed, onions, and pico de gallo
L - The Classic$10.50
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, cheddar cheese and your choice of meat (chicken, carne asada, house-smoked pork) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile
Pacifico$4.50
A Mexican Pilsner-style lager with a hearty, crisp taste and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor with aromas of malty grain with hop accent. Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2221 Ford Street

Golden CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

