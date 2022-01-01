Go
Bonfire Wings - Midtown

Order online and experience our Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun infused wings!

CHICKEN WINGS

2616 Blodgett • $

Avg 3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Boudain Link$4.39
Bourbon Street Special$15.89
10 wings and fries.
Boudain Ball - Plain$1.49
Bonfire Special$17.89
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls. The perfect combo!
Celery/Carrots w/Dressing$0.85
Boudain Ball w/Cheese$1.79
Bottle-Coke$2.75
Extra Dressing$0.85
Extra Sauce$0.85
Mardi Gras Special$11.89
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2616 Blodgett

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
