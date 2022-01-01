Bonfire Wings - Midtown
Order online and experience our Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun infused wings!
CHICKEN WINGS
2616 Blodgett • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2616 Blodgett
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
OhMyGogi!
Houston's first Korean fusion food truck!
City Cellars HTX
City Cellars HTX offers a casual-upscale menu with diverse options including chicken, seafood, steaks, and more! Our wine list is hand-selected and features unique finds as well as some classic favorites!
Savoy Hookah
Come and enjoy our hand-crafted shisha, with both herbal and tobacco options!
Axelrad Beer Garden
Gift cards are good for all beer, liquor, wine and merchandise!